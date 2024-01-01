5 Swedish kronor to Dominican pesos

Convert SEK to DOP at the real exchange rate

5 sek
28,81 dop

1.00000 SEK = 5.76241 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8672091.1048691.97841.4631.624080.92954118.7542
1 GBP1.1531211.27404106.0621.687021.872761.0718821.6259
1 USD0.9050950.784907183.24891.324151.469940.84132316.9743
1 INR0.01087210.009428410.012012210.01590590.01765710.01010610.203898

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Dominican Peso
1 SEK5.76241 DOP
5 SEK28.81205 DOP
10 SEK57.62410 DOP
20 SEK115.24820 DOP
50 SEK288.12050 DOP
100 SEK576.24100 DOP
250 SEK1440.60250 DOP
500 SEK2881.20500 DOP
1000 SEK5762.41000 DOP
2000 SEK11524.82000 DOP
5000 SEK28812.05000 DOP
10000 SEK57624.10000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Swedish Krona
1 DOP0.17354 SEK
5 DOP0.86769 SEK
10 DOP1.73539 SEK
20 DOP3.47078 SEK
50 DOP8.67695 SEK
100 DOP17.35390 SEK
250 DOP43.38475 SEK
500 DOP86.76950 SEK
1000 DOP173.53900 SEK
2000 DOP347.07800 SEK
5000 DOP867.69500 SEK
10000 DOP1735.39000 SEK