1 Swedish krona to Swiss francs

Convert SEK to CHF at the real exchange rate

1 sek
0.08 chf

1.00000 SEK = 0.08339 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:49
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Swiss Franc
1 SEK0.08339 CHF
5 SEK0.41695 CHF
10 SEK0.83390 CHF
20 SEK1.66779 CHF
50 SEK4.16948 CHF
100 SEK8.33895 CHF
250 SEK20.84737 CHF
500 SEK41.69475 CHF
1000 SEK83.38950 CHF
2000 SEK166.77900 CHF
5000 SEK416.94750 CHF
10000 SEK833.89500 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Swedish Krona
1 CHF11.99190 SEK
5 CHF59.95950 SEK
10 CHF119.91900 SEK
20 CHF239.83800 SEK
50 CHF599.59500 SEK
100 CHF1199.19000 SEK
250 CHF2997.97500 SEK
500 CHF5995.95000 SEK
1000 CHF11991.90000 SEK
2000 CHF23983.80000 SEK
5000 CHF59959.50000 SEK
10000 CHF119919.00000 SEK