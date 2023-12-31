500 Swedish kronor to Swiss francs

Convert SEK to CHF at the real exchange rate

500 sek
41,69 chf

1.00000 SEK = 0.08338 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:50
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9059380.7854786.7539910.168283.19451.324773.93492
1 EUR1.1038310.8670337.4552511.223991.83261.462324.34295
1 GBP1.273111.1533618.5985812.9452105.9161.686585.00898
1 DKK0.1480610.1341340.11629811.505512.31780.1961460.582536

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Swiss Franc
1 SEK0.08338 CHF
5 SEK0.41690 CHF
10 SEK0.83380 CHF
20 SEK1.66761 CHF
50 SEK4.16902 CHF
100 SEK8.33805 CHF
250 SEK20.84512 CHF
500 SEK41.69025 CHF
1000 SEK83.38050 CHF
2000 SEK166.76100 CHF
5000 SEK416.90250 CHF
10000 SEK833.80500 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Swedish Krona
1 CHF11.99320 SEK
5 CHF59.96600 SEK
10 CHF119.93200 SEK
20 CHF239.86400 SEK
50 CHF599.66000 SEK
100 CHF1199.32000 SEK
250 CHF2998.30000 SEK
500 CHF5996.60000 SEK
1000 CHF11993.20000 SEK
2000 CHF23986.40000 SEK
5000 CHF59966.00000 SEK
10000 CHF119932.00000 SEK