amount-spellout.1000 Solomon Islands dollars to Japanese yen

Convert SBD to JPY at the real exchange rate

1000 sbd
17250 jpy

1.00000 SBD = 17.24990 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669751.1037791.82421.462241.620390.92886218.7361
1 GBP1.1534411.27313105.9131.68661.869021.0713821.6109
1 USD0.9059850.785467183.19141.324771.468050.84153516.9746
1 INR0.01089040.009441670.012020510.01592440.01764670.01011560.204043

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Solomon Islands dollars

SBD to USD

SBD to EUR

SBD to GBP

SBD to INR

SBD to JPY

SBD to RUB

SBD to AUD

SBD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 SBD17.24990 JPY
5 SBD86.24950 JPY
10 SBD172.49900 JPY
20 SBD344.99800 JPY
50 SBD862.49500 JPY
100 SBD1724.99000 JPY
250 SBD4312.47500 JPY
500 SBD8624.95000 JPY
1000 SBD17249.90000 JPY
2000 SBD34499.80000 JPY
5000 SBD86249.50000 JPY
10000 SBD172499.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Solomon Islands Dollar
100 JPY5.79713 SBD
1000 JPY57.97130 SBD
1500 JPY86.95695 SBD
2000 JPY115.94260 SBD
3000 JPY173.91390 SBD
5000 JPY289.85650 SBD
5400 JPY313.04502 SBD
10000 JPY579.71300 SBD
15000 JPY869.56950 SBD
20000 JPY1159.42600 SBD
25000 JPY1449.28250 SBD
30000 JPY1739.13900 SBD