Convert PLN to SEK at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Polish zloty to Swedish kronor

1,000 pln
2,587.22 sek

zł1.000 PLN = kr2.587 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:09
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9250.78283.5410.8951,374.0410.59822.821
1 EUR1.08110.84590.3240.9681,485.6111.45924.675
1 GBP1.2791.1831106.8271.1451,757.0513.55329.184
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.01116.4480.1270.273

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Swedish Krona
1 PLN2,58722 SEK
5 PLN12,93610 SEK
10 PLN25,87220 SEK
20 PLN51,74440 SEK
50 PLN129,36100 SEK
100 PLN258,72200 SEK
250 PLN646,80500 SEK
500 PLN1.293,61000 SEK
1000 PLN2.587,22000 SEK
2000 PLN5.174,44000 SEK
5000 PLN12.936,10000 SEK
10000 PLN25.872,20000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Polish Zloty
1 SEK0,38652 PLN
5 SEK1,93258 PLN
10 SEK3,86515 PLN
20 SEK7,73030 PLN
50 SEK19,32575 PLN
100 SEK38,65150 PLN
250 SEK96,62875 PLN
500 SEK193,25750 PLN
1000 SEK386,51500 PLN
2000 SEK773,03000 PLN
5000 SEK1.932,57500 PLN
10000 SEK3.865,15000 PLN