1 Swedish krona to Polish zloty

Convert SEK to PLN at the real exchange rate

1 sek
0.39 pln

1.00000 SEK = 0.38994 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.867761.1048291.98481.46361.623710.92973318.7537
1 GBP1.1523911.27319106.0031.686651.871161.0714221.6116
1 USD0.9051240.785431183.25771.324741.469660.84152316.9744
1 INR0.01087140.009433710.012010910.01591130.0176520.01010740.203878

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Polish Zloty
1 SEK0.38994 PLN
5 SEK1.94968 PLN
10 SEK3.89936 PLN
20 SEK7.79872 PLN
50 SEK19.49680 PLN
100 SEK38.99360 PLN
250 SEK97.48400 PLN
500 SEK194.96800 PLN
1000 SEK389.93600 PLN
2000 SEK779.87200 PLN
5000 SEK1949.68000 PLN
10000 SEK3899.36000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Swedish Krona
1 PLN2.56452 SEK
5 PLN12.82260 SEK
10 PLN25.64520 SEK
20 PLN51.29040 SEK
50 PLN128.22600 SEK
100 PLN256.45200 SEK
250 PLN641.13000 SEK
500 PLN1282.26000 SEK
1000 PLN2564.52000 SEK
2000 PLN5129.04000 SEK
5000 PLN12822.60000 SEK
10000 PLN25645.20000 SEK