20 Polish zloty to Australian dollars

Convert PLN to AUD at the real exchange rate

20 pln
7.50 aud

zł1.000 PLN = A$0.3751 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:38
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.78383.5450.8961,373.9710.59822.831
1 EUR1.0810.84690.2660.9681,484.5111.45124.669
1 GBP1.2781.1821106.7331.1441,755.3213.5429.169
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.01116.4460.1270.273

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Australian Dollar
1 PLN0,37505 AUD
5 PLN1,87525 AUD
10 PLN3,75050 AUD
20 PLN7,50100 AUD
50 PLN18,75250 AUD
100 PLN37,50500 AUD
250 PLN93,76250 AUD
500 PLN187,52500 AUD
1000 PLN375,05000 AUD
2000 PLN750,10000 AUD
5000 PLN1.875,25000 AUD
10000 PLN3.750,50000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Polish Zloty
1 AUD2,66631 PLN
5 AUD13,33155 PLN
10 AUD26,66310 PLN
20 AUD53,32620 PLN
50 AUD133,31550 PLN
100 AUD266,63100 PLN
250 AUD666,57750 PLN
500 AUD1.333,15500 PLN
1000 AUD2.666,31000 PLN
2000 AUD5.332,62000 PLN
5000 AUD13.331,55000 PLN
10000 AUD26.663,10000 PLN