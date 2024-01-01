Convert PKR to DOP at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.10000 Pakistani rupees to Dominican pesos

10,000 pkr
2,132.37 dop

₨1.000 PKR = $0.2132 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92583.5170.7823.6731.3743.75232.304
1 EUR1.081190.2610.8453.971.4854.05434.912
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.387
1 GBP1.2791.183106.79814.6971.7574.79741.308

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Dominican Peso
1 PKR0,21324 DOP
5 PKR1,06619 DOP
10 PKR2,13237 DOP
20 PKR4,26474 DOP
50 PKR10,66185 DOP
100 PKR21,32370 DOP
250 PKR53,30925 DOP
500 PKR106,61850 DOP
1000 PKR213,23700 DOP
2000 PKR426,47400 DOP
5000 PKR1.066,18500 DOP
10000 PKR2.132,37000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Pakistani Rupee
1 DOP4,68962 PKR
5 DOP23,44810 PKR
10 DOP46,89620 PKR
20 DOP93,79240 PKR
50 DOP234,48100 PKR
100 DOP468,96200 PKR
250 DOP1.172,40500 PKR
500 DOP2.344,81000 PKR
1000 DOP4.689,62000 PKR
2000 DOP9.379,24000 PKR
5000 DOP23.448,10000 PKR
10000 DOP46.896,20000 PKR