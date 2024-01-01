Convert PHP to MAD at the real exchange rate

1 Philippine peso to Moroccan dirhams

1 php
0.17 mad

₱1.000 PHP = د.م.0.1697 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:45
Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3730.9251.5020.7821,368.57156.8157.241
1 CAD0.72810.6741.0940.569996.81114.2185.274
1 EUR1.0811.48411.6240.8451,479.63169.5357.828
1 AUD0.6660.9140.61610.52911.194104.4074.821

How to convert Philippine pesos to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Moroccan Dirham
1 PHP0,16973 MAD
5 PHP0,84865 MAD
10 PHP1,69731 MAD
20 PHP3,39462 MAD
50 PHP8,48655 MAD
100 PHP16,97310 MAD
250 PHP42,43275 MAD
500 PHP84,86550 MAD
1000 PHP169,73100 MAD
2000 PHP339,46200 MAD
5000 PHP848,65500 MAD
10000 PHP1.697,31000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Philippine Peso
1 MAD5,89166 PHP
5 MAD29,45830 PHP
10 MAD58,91660 PHP
20 MAD117,83320 PHP
50 MAD294,58300 PHP
100 MAD589,16600 PHP
250 MAD1.472,91500 PHP
500 MAD2.945,83000 PHP
1000 MAD5.891,66000 PHP
2000 MAD11.783,32000 PHP
5000 MAD29.458,30000 PHP
10000 MAD58.916,60000 PHP