Convert PHP to LBP at the real exchange rate

250 Philippine pesos to Lebanese pounds

250 php
3,82,220 lbp

₱1.000 PHP = ل.ل.1,529 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3730.9251.5010.7811,368.22156.7757.241
1 CAD0.72910.6741.0940.569996.773114.2135.275
1 EUR1.0811.48411.6240.8451,479.59169.547.83
1 AUD0.6660.9140.61610.52911.303104.424.823

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Lebanese Pound
1 PHP1.528,88000 LBP
5 PHP7.644,40000 LBP
10 PHP15.288,80000 LBP
20 PHP30.577,60000 LBP
50 PHP76.444,00000 LBP
100 PHP152.888,00000 LBP
250 PHP382.220,00000 LBP
500 PHP764.440,00000 LBP
1000 PHP1.528.880,00000 LBP
2000 PHP3.057.760,00000 LBP
5000 PHP7.644.400,00000 LBP
10000 PHP15.288.800,00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Philippine Peso
1 LBP0,00065 PHP
5 LBP0,00327 PHP
10 LBP0,00654 PHP
20 LBP0,01308 PHP
50 LBP0,03270 PHP
100 LBP0,06541 PHP
250 LBP0,16352 PHP
500 LBP0,32704 PHP
1000 LBP0,65407 PHP
2000 LBP1,30815 PHP
5000 LBP3,27037 PHP
10000 LBP6,54074 PHP