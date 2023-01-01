20 Lebanese pounds to Philippine pesos

Convert LBP to PHP at the real exchange rate

20 lbp
0,07 php

1.00000 LBP = 0.00369 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Philippine Peso
1 LBP0.00369 PHP
5 LBP0.01843 PHP
10 LBP0.03686 PHP
20 LBP0.07371 PHP
50 LBP0.18428 PHP
100 LBP0.36855 PHP
250 LBP0.92138 PHP
500 LBP1.84276 PHP
1000 LBP3.68552 PHP
2000 LBP7.37104 PHP
5000 LBP18.42760 PHP
10000 LBP36.85520 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Lebanese Pound
1 PHP271.33200 LBP
5 PHP1356.66000 LBP
10 PHP2713.32000 LBP
20 PHP5426.64000 LBP
50 PHP13566.60000 LBP
100 PHP27133.20000 LBP
250 PHP67833.00000 LBP
500 PHP135666.00000 LBP
1000 PHP271332.00000 LBP
2000 PHP542664.00000 LBP
5000 PHP1356660.00000 LBP
10000 PHP2713320.00000 LBP