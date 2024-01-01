Convert PHP to DOP at the real exchange rate

5,000 Philippine pesos to Dominican pesos

5,000 php
5,067.60 dop

₱1.000 PHP = $1.014 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3720.9251.5010.7811,369.11156.7957.241
1 CAD0.72910.6741.0940.57997.784114.275.277
1 EUR1.0811.48411.6230.8451,480.62169.577.83
1 AUD0.6660.9140.61610.521912.033104.4494.823

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Dominican Peso
1 PHP1,01352 DOP
5 PHP5,06760 DOP
10 PHP10,13520 DOP
20 PHP20,27040 DOP
50 PHP50,67600 DOP
100 PHP101,35200 DOP
250 PHP253,38000 DOP
500 PHP506,76000 DOP
1000 PHP1.013,52000 DOP
2000 PHP2.027,04000 DOP
5000 PHP5.067,60000 DOP
10000 PHP10.135,20000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Philippine Peso
1 DOP0,98667 PHP
5 DOP4,93333 PHP
10 DOP9,86665 PHP
20 DOP19,73330 PHP
50 DOP49,33325 PHP
100 DOP98,66650 PHP
250 DOP246,66625 PHP
500 DOP493,33250 PHP
1000 DOP986,66500 PHP
2000 DOP1.973,33000 PHP
5000 DOP4.933,32500 PHP
10000 DOP9.866,65000 PHP