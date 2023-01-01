amount-spellout.1000 Dominican pesos to Philippine pesos

Convert DOP to PHP at the real exchange rate

1000 dop
955.41 php

1.00000 DOP = 0.95541 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869251.1075592.10431.468281.629590.9267318.7591
1 GBP1.1504211.2742105.9631.689211.874791.0661321.5818
1 USD0.902850.784806183.16041.32571.471350.8366516.9375
1 INR0.01085730.009437260.012024910.01594150.01769290.01006070.203673

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Dominican pesos

DOP to USD

DOP to EUR

DOP to GBP

DOP to INR

DOP to JPY

DOP to RUB

DOP to AUD

DOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Philippine Peso
1 DOP0.95541 PHP
5 DOP4.77705 PHP
10 DOP9.55410 PHP
20 DOP19.10820 PHP
50 DOP47.77050 PHP
100 DOP95.54100 PHP
250 DOP238.85250 PHP
500 DOP477.70500 PHP
1000 DOP955.41000 PHP
2000 DOP1910.82000 PHP
5000 DOP4777.05000 PHP
10000 DOP9554.10000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Dominican Peso
1 PHP1.04667 DOP
5 PHP5.23335 DOP
10 PHP10.46670 DOP
20 PHP20.93340 DOP
50 PHP52.33350 DOP
100 PHP104.66700 DOP
250 PHP261.66750 DOP
500 PHP523.33500 DOP
1000 PHP1046.67000 DOP
2000 PHP2093.34000 DOP
5000 PHP5233.35000 DOP
10000 PHP10466.70000 DOP