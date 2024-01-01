Convert PHP to CZK at the real exchange rate

50 Philippine pesos to Czech korunas

50 php
19.45 czk

₱1.000 PHP = Kč0.3890 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3720.9251.5010.7821,370.81156.8057.241
1 CAD0.72910.6741.0940.57998.951114.2695.276
1 EUR1.0811.48411.6230.8451,482.33169.567.83
1 AUD0.6660.9140.61610.521913.165104.4564.823

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Czech Republic Koruna
1 PHP0,38904 CZK
5 PHP1,94519 CZK
10 PHP3,89038 CZK
20 PHP7,78076 CZK
50 PHP19,45190 CZK
100 PHP38,90380 CZK
250 PHP97,25950 CZK
500 PHP194,51900 CZK
1000 PHP389,03800 CZK
2000 PHP778,07600 CZK
5000 PHP1.945,19000 CZK
10000 PHP3.890,38000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Philippine Peso
1 CZK2,57045 PHP
5 CZK12,85225 PHP
10 CZK25,70450 PHP
20 CZK51,40900 PHP
50 CZK128,52250 PHP
100 CZK257,04500 PHP
250 CZK642,61250 PHP
500 CZK1.285,22500 PHP
1000 CZK2.570,45000 PHP
2000 CZK5.140,90000 PHP
5000 CZK12.852,25000 PHP
10000 CZK25.704,50000 PHP