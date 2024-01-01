Convert PHP to CZK at the real exchange rate
20 Philippine pesos to Czech korunas
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Philippine pesos to Czech korunas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Philippine Peso
|1 CZK
|2,57045 PHP
|5 CZK
|12,85225 PHP
|10 CZK
|25,70450 PHP
|20 CZK
|51,40900 PHP
|50 CZK
|128,52250 PHP
|100 CZK
|257,04500 PHP
|250 CZK
|642,61250 PHP
|500 CZK
|1.285,22500 PHP
|1000 CZK
|2.570,45000 PHP
|2000 CZK
|5.140,90000 PHP
|5000 CZK
|12.852,25000 PHP
|10000 CZK
|25.704,50000 PHP