₱1.000 PHP = ƒ0.03049 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:06
 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3720.9251.5010.7821,369.05156.8157.241
1 CAD0.72910.6741.0940.57997.668114.2765.276
1 EUR1.0811.48411.6230.8451,480.22169.557.828
1 AUD0.6660.9140.61610.521911.856104.4474.823

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 PHP0,03049 ANG
5 PHP0,15247 ANG
10 PHP0,30494 ANG
20 PHP0,60989 ANG
50 PHP1,52471 ANG
100 PHP3,04943 ANG
250 PHP7,62358 ANG
500 PHP15,24715 ANG
1000 PHP30,49430 ANG
2000 PHP60,98860 ANG
5000 PHP152,47150 ANG
10000 PHP304,94300 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Philippine Peso
1 ANG32,79300 PHP
5 ANG163,96500 PHP
10 ANG327,93000 PHP
20 ANG655,86000 PHP
50 ANG1.639,65000 PHP
100 ANG3.279,30000 PHP
250 ANG8.198,25000 PHP
500 ANG16.396,50000 PHP
1000 ANG32.793,00000 PHP
2000 ANG65.586,00000 PHP
5000 ANG163.965,00000 PHP
10000 ANG327.930,00000 PHP