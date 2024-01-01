Convert PGK to PLN at the real exchange rate

1 Papua New Guinean kina to Polish zloty

1 pgk
1.04 pln

K1.000 PGK = zł1.043 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:28
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.08190.2931.4841.6230.96720.245
1 GBP1.18411.28106.8581.7561.921.14423.959
1 USD0.9250.782183.5161.3721.5010.89418.726
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Polish Zloty
1 PGK1,04335 PLN
5 PGK5,21675 PLN
10 PGK10,43350 PLN
20 PGK20,86700 PLN
50 PGK52,16750 PLN
100 PGK104,33500 PLN
250 PGK260,83750 PLN
500 PGK521,67500 PLN
1000 PGK1.043,35000 PLN
2000 PGK2.086,70000 PLN
5000 PGK5.216,75000 PLN
10000 PGK10.433,50000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 PLN0,95845 PGK
5 PLN4,79225 PGK
10 PLN9,58449 PGK
20 PLN19,16898 PGK
50 PLN47,92245 PGK
100 PLN95,84490 PGK
250 PLN239,61225 PGK
500 PLN479,22450 PGK
1000 PLN958,44900 PGK
2000 PLN1.916,89800 PGK
5000 PLN4.792,24500 PGK
10000 PLN9.584,49000 PGK