1 Polish zloty to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert PLN to PGK at the real exchange rate

1 pln
0.96 pgk

zł1.000 PLN = K0.9584 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:52
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9250.78283.5390.8951,374.3210.59922.825
1 EUR1.08110.84690.3440.9681,486.2611.46324.685
1 GBP1.2791.1831106.8431.1451,757.6913.55729.194
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.01116.4510.1270.273

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 PLN0,95841 PGK
5 PLN4,79206 PGK
10 PLN9,58411 PGK
20 PLN19,16822 PGK
50 PLN47,92055 PGK
100 PLN95,84110 PGK
250 PLN239,60275 PGK
500 PLN479,20550 PGK
1000 PLN958,41100 PGK
2000 PLN1.916,82200 PGK
5000 PLN4.792,05500 PGK
10000 PLN9.584,11000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Polish Zloty
1 PGK1,04339 PLN
5 PGK5,21695 PLN
10 PGK10,43390 PLN
20 PGK20,86780 PLN
50 PGK52,16950 PLN
100 PGK104,33900 PLN
250 PGK260,84750 PLN
500 PGK521,69500 PLN
1000 PGK1.043,39000 PLN
2000 PGK2.086,78000 PLN
5000 PGK5.216,95000 PLN
10000 PGK10.433,90000 PLN