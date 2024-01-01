Convert PGK to EGP at the real exchange rate

20 Papua New Guinean kinas to Egyptian pounds

20 pgk
248.38 egp

K1.000 PGK = E£12.42 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.08190.3441.4831.6220.96620.25
1 GBP1.18411.28106.9571.7561.921.14423.974
1 USD0.9250.781183.5661.3721.50.89418.731
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Papua New Guinean kinas

PGK to USD

PGK to EUR

PGK to GBP

PGK to INR

PGK to JPY

PGK to RUB

PGK to AUD

PGK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Egyptian Pound
1 PGK12,41880 EGP
5 PGK62,09400 EGP
10 PGK124,18800 EGP
20 PGK248,37600 EGP
50 PGK620,94000 EGP
100 PGK1.241,88000 EGP
250 PGK3.104,70000 EGP
500 PGK6.209,40000 EGP
1000 PGK12.418,80000 EGP
2000 PGK24.837,60000 EGP
5000 PGK62.094,00000 EGP
10000 PGK124.188,00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 EGP0,08052 PGK
5 EGP0,40261 PGK
10 EGP0,80523 PGK
20 EGP1,61046 PGK
50 EGP4,02614 PGK
100 EGP8,05228 PGK
250 EGP20,13070 PGK
500 EGP40,26140 PGK
1000 EGP80,52280 PGK
2000 EGP161,04560 PGK
5000 EGP402,61400 PGK
10000 EGP805,22800 PGK