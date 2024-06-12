Papua New Guinean kina to Egyptian pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Papua New Guinean kina to Egyptian pounds is currently 12,419 today, reflecting a 0.197% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Papua New Guinean kina has remained relatively stable, with a -0.286% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Papua New Guinean kina to Egyptian pounds has fluctuated between a high of 12,497 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 12,381 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.597% decrease in value.