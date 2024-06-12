Egyptian pound to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 0,080 today, reflecting a -0.235% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.067% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 0,081 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,080 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.601% increase in value.