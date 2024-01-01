Papua New Guinean kinas to Bahraini dinars today

Convert PGK to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 pgk
98.158 bhd

K1.000 PGK = .د.ب0.09816 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08190.2261.4831.6220.96620.271
1 GBP1.18411.28106.8381.7561.9211.14424.003
1 USD0.9250.781183.4771.3721.5010.89418.754
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.225

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Papua New Guinean kina

PGK to USD

PGK to EUR

PGK to GBP

PGK to INR

PGK to JPY

PGK to RUB

PGK to AUD

PGK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Bahraini Dinar
1 PGK0,09816 BHD
5 PGK0,49079 BHD
10 PGK0,98158 BHD
20 PGK1,96316 BHD
50 PGK4,90789 BHD
100 PGK9,81578 BHD
250 PGK24,53945 BHD
500 PGK49,07890 BHD
1000 PGK98,15780 BHD
2000 PGK196,31560 BHD
5000 PGK490,78900 BHD
10000 PGK981,57800 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 BHD10,18770 PGK
5 BHD50,93850 PGK
10 BHD101,87700 PGK
20 BHD203,75400 PGK
50 BHD509,38500 PGK
100 BHD1.018,77000 PGK
250 BHD2.546,92500 PGK
500 BHD5.093,85000 PGK
1000 BHD10.187,70000 PGK
2000 BHD20.375,40000 PGK
5000 BHD50.938,50000 PGK
10000 BHD101.877,00000 PGK