Convert PEN to SEK at the real exchange rate

10 Peruvian nuevo soles to Swedish kronor

10 pen
27.54 sek

S/.1.000 PEN = kr2.754 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:14
How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Swedish Krona
1 PEN2,75393 SEK
5 PEN13,76965 SEK
10 PEN27,53930 SEK
20 PEN55,07860 SEK
50 PEN137,69650 SEK
100 PEN275,39300 SEK
250 PEN688,48250 SEK
500 PEN1.376,96500 SEK
1000 PEN2.753,93000 SEK
2000 PEN5.507,86000 SEK
5000 PEN13.769,65000 SEK
10000 PEN27.539,30000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 SEK0,36312 PEN
5 SEK1,81559 PEN
10 SEK3,63118 PEN
20 SEK7,26236 PEN
50 SEK18,15590 PEN
100 SEK36,31180 PEN
250 SEK90,77950 PEN
500 SEK181,55900 PEN
1000 SEK363,11800 PEN
2000 SEK726,23600 PEN
5000 SEK1.815,59000 PEN
10000 SEK3.631,18000 PEN