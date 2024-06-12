Peruvian nuevo sol to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Swedish kronor is currently 2,754 today, reflecting a -0.736% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -0.667% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 2,817 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 2,727 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -1.401% decrease in value.