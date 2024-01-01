Convert PEN to NPR at the real exchange rate

1 Peruvian nuevo sol to Nepalese rupees

1 pen
35.44 npr

S/.1.000 PEN = ₨35.44 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.08190.2681.4841.6230.96720.29
1 GBP1.18411.28106.8781.7571.9221.14524.024
1 USD0.9250.782183.5311.3731.5020.89518.776
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.225

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo sol

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Nepalese Rupee
1 PEN35,44230 NPR
5 PEN177,21150 NPR
10 PEN354,42300 NPR
20 PEN708,84600 NPR
50 PEN1.772,11500 NPR
100 PEN3.544,23000 NPR
250 PEN8.860,57500 NPR
500 PEN17.721,15000 NPR
1000 PEN35.442,30000 NPR
2000 PEN70.884,60000 NPR
5000 PEN177.211,50000 NPR
10000 PEN354.423,00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 NPR0,02821 PEN
5 NPR0,14107 PEN
10 NPR0,28215 PEN
20 NPR0,56430 PEN
50 NPR1,41075 PEN
100 NPR2,82149 PEN
250 NPR7,05373 PEN
500 NPR14,10745 PEN
1000 NPR28,21490 PEN
2000 NPR56,42980 PEN
5000 NPR141,07450 PEN
10000 NPR282,14900 PEN