Peruvian nuevo sol to Nepalese rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Nepalese rupees is currently 35,442 today, reflecting a 0.022% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -0.488% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Nepalese rupees has fluctuated between a high of 35,635 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 35,314 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.503% decrease in value.