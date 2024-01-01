Convert PEN to JEP at the real exchange rate

Peruvian nuevo soles to Jersey pounds today

1,000 pen
206.60 jep

S/.1.000 PEN = £0.2066 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08290.3631.4831.620.96720.263
1 GBP1.18511.282107.0341.7571.9191.14524.002
1 USD0.9240.78183.5031.3711.4970.89418.725
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo sol

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Jersey pound
1 PEN0,20660 JEP
5 PEN1,03299 JEP
10 PEN2,06597 JEP
20 PEN4,13194 JEP
50 PEN10,32985 JEP
100 PEN20,65970 JEP
250 PEN51,64925 JEP
500 PEN103,29850 JEP
1000 PEN206,59700 JEP
2000 PEN413,19400 JEP
5000 PEN1.032,98500 JEP
10000 PEN2.065,97000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 JEP4,84033 PEN
5 JEP24,20165 PEN
10 JEP48,40330 PEN
20 JEP96,80660 PEN
50 JEP242,01650 PEN
100 JEP484,03300 PEN
250 JEP1.210,08250 PEN
500 JEP2.420,16500 PEN
1000 JEP4.840,33000 PEN
2000 JEP9.680,66000 PEN
5000 JEP24.201,65000 PEN
10000 JEP48.403,30000 PEN