S/.1.000 PEN = £0.2069 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:58
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Jersey pound
1 PEN0,20691 JEP
5 PEN1,03454 JEP
10 PEN2,06908 JEP
20 PEN4,13816 JEP
50 PEN10,34540 JEP
100 PEN20,69080 JEP
250 PEN51,72700 JEP
500 PEN103,45400 JEP
1000 PEN206,90800 JEP
2000 PEN413,81600 JEP
5000 PEN1.034,54000 JEP
10000 PEN2.069,08000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 JEP4,83306 PEN
5 JEP24,16530 PEN
10 JEP48,33060 PEN
20 JEP96,66120 PEN
50 JEP241,65300 PEN
100 JEP483,30600 PEN
250 JEP1.208,26500 PEN
500 JEP2.416,53000 PEN
1000 JEP4.833,06000 PEN
2000 JEP9.666,12000 PEN
5000 JEP24.165,30000 PEN
10000 JEP48.330,60000 PEN