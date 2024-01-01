Convert PEN to DZD at the real exchange rate

Peruvian nuevo soles to Algerian dinars today

1,000 pen
35,659.60 dzd

S/.1.000 PEN = دج35.66 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:23
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Algerian Dinar
1 PEN35,65960 DZD
5 PEN178,29800 DZD
10 PEN356,59600 DZD
20 PEN713,19200 DZD
50 PEN1.782,98000 DZD
100 PEN3.565,96000 DZD
250 PEN8.914,90000 DZD
500 PEN17.829,80000 DZD
1000 PEN35.659,60000 DZD
2000 PEN71.319,20000 DZD
5000 PEN178.298,00000 DZD
10000 PEN356.596,00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 DZD0,02804 PEN
5 DZD0,14021 PEN
10 DZD0,28043 PEN
20 DZD0,56086 PEN
50 DZD1,40215 PEN
100 DZD2,80429 PEN
250 DZD7,01073 PEN
500 DZD14,02145 PEN
1000 DZD28,04290 PEN
2000 DZD56,08580 PEN
5000 DZD140,21450 PEN
10000 DZD280,42900 PEN