Convert PEN to DZD at the real exchange rate

250 Peruvian nuevo soles to Algerian dinars

250 pen
8,920.93 dzd

S/.1.000 PEN = دج35.68 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:24
How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Algerian Dinar
1 PEN35,68370 DZD
5 PEN178,41850 DZD
10 PEN356,83700 DZD
20 PEN713,67400 DZD
50 PEN1.784,18500 DZD
100 PEN3.568,37000 DZD
250 PEN8.920,92500 DZD
500 PEN17.841,85000 DZD
1000 PEN35.683,70000 DZD
2000 PEN71.367,40000 DZD
5000 PEN178.418,50000 DZD
10000 PEN356.837,00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 DZD0,02802 PEN
5 DZD0,14012 PEN
10 DZD0,28024 PEN
20 DZD0,56048 PEN
50 DZD1,40120 PEN
100 DZD2,80240 PEN
250 DZD7,00600 PEN
500 DZD14,01200 PEN
1000 DZD28,02400 PEN
2000 DZD56,04800 PEN
5000 DZD140,12000 PEN
10000 DZD280,24000 PEN