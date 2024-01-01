250 Peruvian nuevo soles to Algerian dinars

Convert PEN to DZD at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = دج35.54 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:26
PEN to DZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

DZD
1 PEN to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High35.665036.0875
Low35.113034.6825
Average35.471835.5356
Change1.21%-0.92%
1 PEN to DZD stats

The performance of PEN to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 35.6650 and a 30 day low of 35.1130. This means the 30 day average was 35.4718. The change for PEN to DZD was 1.21.

The performance of PEN to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 36.0875 and a 90 day low of 34.6825. This means the 90 day average was 35.5356. The change for PEN to DZD was -0.92.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Algerian Dinar
1 PEN35.53710 DZD
5 PEN177.68550 DZD
10 PEN355.37100 DZD
20 PEN710.74200 DZD
50 PEN1,776.85500 DZD
100 PEN3,553.71000 DZD
250 PEN8,884.27500 DZD
500 PEN17,768.55000 DZD
1000 PEN35,537.10000 DZD
2000 PEN71,074.20000 DZD
5000 PEN177,685.50000 DZD
10000 PEN355,371.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 DZD0.02814 PEN
5 DZD0.14070 PEN
10 DZD0.28140 PEN
20 DZD0.56279 PEN
50 DZD1.40698 PEN
100 DZD2.81396 PEN
250 DZD7.03490 PEN
500 DZD14.06980 PEN
1000 DZD28.13960 PEN
2000 DZD56.27920 PEN
5000 DZD140.69800 PEN
10000 DZD281.39600 PEN