Peruvian nuevo sol to Algerian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Algerian dinars is currently 35,684 today, reflecting a 0.250% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -0.688% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Algerian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 35,931 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 35,534 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.510% increase in value.