Peruvian nuevo soles to Brazilian reais today

Convert PEN to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 pen
1,423.49 brl

S/.1.000 PEN = R$1.423 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08490.4611.4851.6190.96720.262
1 GBP1.18411.284107.131.7581.9181.14523.996
1 USD0.9230.779183.4481.371.4940.89218.691
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo sol

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Brazilian Real
1 PEN1,42349 BRL
5 PEN7,11745 BRL
10 PEN14,23490 BRL
20 PEN28,46980 BRL
50 PEN71,17450 BRL
100 PEN142,34900 BRL
250 PEN355,87250 BRL
500 PEN711,74500 BRL
1000 PEN1.423,49000 BRL
2000 PEN2.846,98000 BRL
5000 PEN7.117,45000 BRL
10000 PEN14.234,90000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BRL0,70250 PEN
5 BRL3,51249 PEN
10 BRL7,02497 PEN
20 BRL14,04994 PEN
50 BRL35,12485 PEN
100 BRL70,24970 PEN
250 BRL175,62425 PEN
500 BRL351,24850 PEN
1000 BRL702,49700 PEN
2000 BRL1.404,99400 PEN
5000 BRL3.512,48500 PEN
10000 BRL7.024,97000 PEN