5,000 Peruvian nuevo soles to Brazilian reais

Convert PEN to BRL at the real exchange rate

5,000 pen
7,115.30 brl

S/.1.000 PEN = R$1.423 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:51
How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Brazilian Real
1 PEN1,42306 BRL
5 PEN7,11530 BRL
10 PEN14,23060 BRL
20 PEN28,46120 BRL
50 PEN71,15300 BRL
100 PEN142,30600 BRL
250 PEN355,76500 BRL
500 PEN711,53000 BRL
1000 PEN1.423,06000 BRL
2000 PEN2.846,12000 BRL
5000 PEN7.115,30000 BRL
10000 PEN14.230,60000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BRL0,70271 PEN
5 BRL3,51356 PEN
10 BRL7,02712 PEN
20 BRL14,05424 PEN
50 BRL35,13560 PEN
100 BRL70,27120 PEN
250 BRL175,67800 PEN
500 BRL351,35600 PEN
1000 BRL702,71200 PEN
2000 BRL1.405,42400 PEN
5000 BRL3.513,56000 PEN
10000 BRL7.027,12000 PEN