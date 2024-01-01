Convert PAB to PEN at the real exchange rate

1 Panamanian balboa to Peruvian nuevo soles

1 pab
3.77 pen

B/.1.000 PAB = S/.3.775 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:42
How to convert Panamanian balboas to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PAB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PAB to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 PAB3,77450 PEN
5 PAB18,87250 PEN
10 PAB37,74500 PEN
20 PAB75,49000 PEN
50 PAB188,72500 PEN
100 PAB377,45000 PEN
250 PAB943,62500 PEN
500 PAB1.887,25000 PEN
1000 PAB3.774,50000 PEN
2000 PAB7.549,00000 PEN
5000 PAB18.872,50000 PEN
10000 PAB37.745,00000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Panamanian Balboa
1 PEN0,26494 PAB
5 PEN1,32468 PAB
10 PEN2,64936 PAB
20 PEN5,29872 PAB
50 PEN13,24680 PAB
100 PEN26,49360 PAB
250 PEN66,23400 PAB
500 PEN132,46800 PAB
1000 PEN264,93600 PAB
2000 PEN529,87200 PAB
5000 PEN1.324,68000 PAB
10000 PEN2.649,36000 PAB