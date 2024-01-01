amount-spellout.1000 Peruvian nuevo soles to Panamanian balboas

Convert PEN to PAB at the real exchange rate

1,000 pen
265.14 pab

S/.1.000 PEN = B/.0.2651 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08190.2191.4831.6230.96720.282
1 GBP1.18411.28106.8461.7571.9221.14524.02
1 USD0.9250.781183.4931.3731.5020.89518.77
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.225

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Panamanian Balboa
1 PEN0,26514 PAB
5 PEN1,32568 PAB
10 PEN2,65136 PAB
20 PEN5,30272 PAB
50 PEN13,25680 PAB
100 PEN26,51360 PAB
250 PEN66,28400 PAB
500 PEN132,56800 PAB
1000 PEN265,13600 PAB
2000 PEN530,27200 PAB
5000 PEN1.325,68000 PAB
10000 PEN2.651,36000 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 PAB3,77165 PEN
5 PAB18,85825 PEN
10 PAB37,71650 PEN
20 PAB75,43300 PEN
50 PAB188,58250 PEN
100 PAB377,16500 PEN
250 PAB942,91250 PEN
500 PAB1.885,82500 PEN
1000 PAB3.771,65000 PEN
2000 PAB7.543,30000 PEN
5000 PAB18.858,25000 PEN
10000 PAB37.716,50000 PEN