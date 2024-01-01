2,000 Panamanian balboas to Canadian dollars

Convert PAB to CAD at the real exchange rate

2,000 pab
2,739.10 cad

B/.1.000 PAB = C$1.370 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:31
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.08590.5441.4861.620.96720.378
1 GBP1.18311.284107.1431.7581.9171.14424.113
1 USD0.9220.779183.4551.371.4930.89118.782
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.225

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Panamanian balboas to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PAB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PAB to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Canadian Dollar
1 PAB1,36955 CAD
5 PAB6,84775 CAD
10 PAB13,69550 CAD
20 PAB27,39100 CAD
50 PAB68,47750 CAD
100 PAB136,95500 CAD
250 PAB342,38750 CAD
500 PAB684,77500 CAD
1000 PAB1.369,55000 CAD
2000 PAB2.739,10000 CAD
5000 PAB6.847,75000 CAD
10000 PAB13.695,50000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Panamanian Balboa
1 CAD0,73017 PAB
5 CAD3,65084 PAB
10 CAD7,30167 PAB
20 CAD14,60334 PAB
50 CAD36,50835 PAB
100 CAD73,01670 PAB
250 CAD182,54175 PAB
500 CAD365,08350 PAB
1000 CAD730,16700 PAB
2000 CAD1.460,33400 PAB
5000 CAD3.650,83500 PAB
10000 CAD7.301,67000 PAB