Convert OMR to VUV at the real exchange rate

50 Omani rials to Vanuatu vatus

50 omr
15,664 vuv

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = VT313.3 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.08590.5131.4851.6210.96620.48
1 GBP1.18411.284107.1461.7581.9191.14424.244
1 USD0.9220.779183.4571.3691.4950.89118.884
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.226

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Omani rials to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Omani rials

OMR to USD

OMR to EUR

OMR to GBP

OMR to INR

OMR to JPY

OMR to RUB

OMR to AUD

OMR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Vanuatu Vatu
1 OMR313,27700 VUV
5 OMR1.566,38500 VUV
10 OMR3.132,77000 VUV
20 OMR6.265,54000 VUV
50 OMR15.663,85000 VUV
100 OMR31.327,70000 VUV
250 OMR78.319,25000 VUV
500 OMR156.638,50000 VUV
1000 OMR313.277,00000 VUV
2000 OMR626.554,00000 VUV
5000 OMR1.566.385,00000 VUV
10000 OMR3.132.770,00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Omani Rial
1 VUV0,00319 OMR
5 VUV0,01596 OMR
10 VUV0,03192 OMR
20 VUV0,06384 OMR
50 VUV0,15960 OMR
100 VUV0,31921 OMR
250 VUV0,79802 OMR
500 VUV1,59604 OMR
1000 VUV3,19207 OMR
2000 VUV6,38414 OMR
5000 VUV15,96035 OMR
10000 VUV31,92070 OMR