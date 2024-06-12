Omani rial to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Omani rial to Vanuatu vatus is currently 313,277 today, reflecting a 0.039% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Omani rial has remained relatively stable, with a 0.641% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Omani rial to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 314,364 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 311,152 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a 0.621% increase in value.