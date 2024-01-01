10 Omani rials to Ugandan shillings

Convert OMR to UGX at the real exchange rate

10 omr
97,438 ugx

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = Ush9,744 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.08590.5241.4851.6210.96620.474
1 GBP1.18411.284107.1721.7581.9191.14324.239
1 USD0.9220.779183.4511.3691.4940.8918.874
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.226

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Omani rials to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Omani rials

OMR to USD

OMR to EUR

OMR to GBP

OMR to INR

OMR to JPY

OMR to RUB

OMR to AUD

OMR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Ugandan Shilling
1 OMR9.743,76000 UGX
5 OMR48.718,80000 UGX
10 OMR97.437,60000 UGX
20 OMR194.875,20000 UGX
50 OMR487.188,00000 UGX
100 OMR974.376,00000 UGX
250 OMR2.435.940,00000 UGX
500 OMR4.871.880,00000 UGX
1000 OMR9.743.760,00000 UGX
2000 OMR19.487.520,00000 UGX
5000 OMR48.718.800,00000 UGX
10000 OMR97.437.600,00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Omani Rial
1 UGX0,00010 OMR
5 UGX0,00051 OMR
10 UGX0,00103 OMR
20 UGX0,00205 OMR
50 UGX0,00513 OMR
100 UGX0,01026 OMR
250 UGX0,02566 OMR
500 UGX0,05132 OMR
1000 UGX0,10263 OMR
2000 UGX0,20526 OMR
5000 UGX0,51315 OMR
10000 UGX1,02630 OMR