5,000 Ugandan shillings to Omani rials

Convert UGX to OMR at the real exchange rate

5,000 ugx
0.516 omr

Ush1.000 UGX = ر.ع.0.0001033 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:36
How to convert Ugandan shillings to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Omani Rial
1 UGX0,00010 OMR
5 UGX0,00052 OMR
10 UGX0,00103 OMR
20 UGX0,00207 OMR
50 UGX0,00516 OMR
100 UGX0,01033 OMR
250 UGX0,02582 OMR
500 UGX0,05164 OMR
1000 UGX0,10327 OMR
2000 UGX0,20655 OMR
5000 UGX0,51637 OMR
10000 UGX1,03274 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Ugandan Shilling
1 OMR9.682,94000 UGX
5 OMR48.414,70000 UGX
10 OMR96.829,40000 UGX
20 OMR193.658,80000 UGX
50 OMR484.147,00000 UGX
100 OMR968.294,00000 UGX
250 OMR2.420.735,00000 UGX
500 OMR4.841.470,00000 UGX
1000 OMR9.682.940,00000 UGX
2000 OMR19.365.880,00000 UGX
5000 OMR48.414.700,00000 UGX
10000 OMR96.829.400,00000 UGX