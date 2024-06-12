Omani rial to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Omani rial to Ugandan shillings is currently 9.743,760 today, reflecting a -0.411% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Omani rial has remained relatively stable, with a -1.344% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Omani rial to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 9.876,470 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 9.729,910 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.291% decrease in value.