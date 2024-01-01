Convert OMR to SZL at the real exchange rate

Omani rials to Eswatini Emalangeni today

1,000 omr
47,988.20 szl

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = L47.99 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08590.5331.4841.6190.96620.499
1 GBP1.18511.285107.261.7581.9181.14524.286
1 USD0.9220.778183.4671.3681.4930.89118.899
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.226

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Omani rials to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Omani rial

OMR to USD

OMR to EUR

OMR to GBP

OMR to INR

OMR to JPY

OMR to RUB

OMR to AUD

OMR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Swazi Lilangeni
1 OMR47,98820 SZL
5 OMR239,94100 SZL
10 OMR479,88200 SZL
20 OMR959,76400 SZL
50 OMR2.399,41000 SZL
100 OMR4.798,82000 SZL
250 OMR11.997,05000 SZL
500 OMR23.994,10000 SZL
1000 OMR47.988,20000 SZL
2000 OMR95.976,40000 SZL
5000 OMR239.941,00000 SZL
10000 OMR479.882,00000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Omani Rial
1 SZL0,02084 OMR
5 SZL0,10419 OMR
10 SZL0,20839 OMR
20 SZL0,41677 OMR
50 SZL1,04193 OMR
100 SZL2,08385 OMR
250 SZL5,20963 OMR
500 SZL10,41925 OMR
1000 SZL20,83850 OMR
2000 SZL41,67700 OMR
5000 SZL104,19250 OMR
10000 SZL208,38500 OMR