Convert OMR to SZL at the real exchange rate

500 Omani rials to Eswatini Emalangeni

500 omr
23,997.45 szl

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = L47.99 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:37
How to convert Omani rials to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Omani Rial / Swazi Lilangeni
1 OMR47,99490 SZL
5 OMR239,97450 SZL
10 OMR479,94900 SZL
20 OMR959,89800 SZL
50 OMR2.399,74500 SZL
100 OMR4.799,49000 SZL
250 OMR11.998,72500 SZL
500 OMR23.997,45000 SZL
1000 OMR47.994,90000 SZL
2000 OMR95.989,80000 SZL
5000 OMR239.974,50000 SZL
10000 OMR479.949,00000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Omani Rial
1 SZL0,02084 OMR
5 SZL0,10418 OMR
10 SZL0,20836 OMR
20 SZL0,41671 OMR
50 SZL1,04178 OMR
100 SZL2,08355 OMR
250 SZL5,20888 OMR
500 SZL10,41775 OMR
1000 SZL20,83550 OMR
2000 SZL41,67100 OMR
5000 SZL104,17750 OMR
10000 SZL208,35500 OMR