Omani rials to Salvadoran colóns today

Convert OMR to SVC at the real exchange rate

1,000 omr
22,727.60 svc

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = ₡22.73 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:33
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08490.521.4841.6190.96620.492
1 GBP1.18511.285107.2641.7581.9181.14524.282
1 USD0.9220.778183.4711.3681.4930.89118.896
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.226

How to convert Omani rials to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Omani Rial / Salvadoran Colón
1 OMR22,72760 SVC
5 OMR113,63800 SVC
10 OMR227,27600 SVC
20 OMR454,55200 SVC
50 OMR1.136,38000 SVC
100 OMR2.272,76000 SVC
250 OMR5.681,90000 SVC
500 OMR11.363,80000 SVC
1000 OMR22.727,60000 SVC
2000 OMR45.455,20000 SVC
5000 OMR113.638,00000 SVC
10000 OMR227.276,00000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Omani Rial
1 SVC0,04400 OMR
5 SVC0,22000 OMR
10 SVC0,43999 OMR
20 SVC0,87999 OMR
50 SVC2,19997 OMR
100 SVC4,39994 OMR
250 SVC10,99985 OMR
500 SVC21,99970 OMR
1000 SVC43,99940 OMR
2000 SVC87,99880 OMR
5000 SVC219,99700 OMR
10000 SVC439,99400 OMR