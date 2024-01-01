20 Omani rials to Solomon Islands dollars

Convert OMR to SBD at the real exchange rate

20 omr
429.33 sbd

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = SI$21.47 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08490.4811.4831.6180.96620.479
1 GBP1.18611.285107.2661.7581.9191.14524.278
1 USD0.9220.778183.4661.3681.4930.89118.891
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.226

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Omani rials to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Omani rials

OMR to USD

OMR to EUR

OMR to GBP

OMR to INR

OMR to JPY

OMR to RUB

OMR to AUD

OMR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 OMR21,46640 SBD
5 OMR107,33200 SBD
10 OMR214,66400 SBD
20 OMR429,32800 SBD
50 OMR1.073,32000 SBD
100 OMR2.146,64000 SBD
250 OMR5.366,60000 SBD
500 OMR10.733,20000 SBD
1000 OMR21.466,40000 SBD
2000 OMR42.932,80000 SBD
5000 OMR107.332,00000 SBD
10000 OMR214.664,00000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Omani Rial
1 SBD0,04658 OMR
5 SBD0,23292 OMR
10 SBD0,46584 OMR
20 SBD0,93169 OMR
50 SBD2,32922 OMR
100 SBD4,65844 OMR
250 SBD11,64610 OMR
500 SBD23,29220 OMR
1000 SBD46,58440 OMR
2000 SBD93,16880 OMR
5000 SBD232,92200 OMR
10000 SBD465,84400 OMR