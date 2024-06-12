Omani rial to Solomon Islands dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Omani rial to Solomon Islands dollars is currently 21,466 today, reflecting a -0.003% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Omani rial has remained relatively stable, with a 0.002% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Omani rial to Solomon Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 21,800 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 21,404 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 1.466% increase in value.