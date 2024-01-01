Convert OMR to SAR at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Omani rials to Saudi riyals

1,000 omr
9,743.37 sar

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = SR9.743 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:24
How to convert Omani rials to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Omani Rial / Saudi Riyal
1 OMR9,74337 SAR
5 OMR48,71685 SAR
10 OMR97,43370 SAR
20 OMR194,86740 SAR
50 OMR487,16850 SAR
100 OMR974,33700 SAR
250 OMR2.435,84250 SAR
500 OMR4.871,68500 SAR
1000 OMR9.743,37000 SAR
2000 OMR19.486,74000 SAR
5000 OMR48.716,85000 SAR
10000 OMR97.433,70000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Omani Rial
1 SAR0,10263 OMR
5 SAR0,51317 OMR
10 SAR1,02634 OMR
20 SAR2,05268 OMR
50 SAR5,13170 OMR
100 SAR10,26340 OMR
250 SAR25,65850 OMR
500 SAR51,31700 OMR
1000 SAR102,63400 OMR
2000 SAR205,26800 OMR
5000 SAR513,17000 OMR
10000 SAR1.026,34000 OMR