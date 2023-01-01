amount-spellout.10000 Saudi riyals to Omani rials

Convert SAR to OMR at the real exchange rate

10000 sar
1026.010 omr

1.00000 SAR = 0.10260 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Omani Rial
1 SAR0.10260 OMR
5 SAR0.51300 OMR
10 SAR1.02601 OMR
20 SAR2.05202 OMR
50 SAR5.13005 OMR
100 SAR10.26010 OMR
250 SAR25.65025 OMR
500 SAR51.30050 OMR
1000 SAR102.60100 OMR
2000 SAR205.20200 OMR
5000 SAR513.00500 OMR
10000 SAR1026.01000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Saudi Riyal
1 OMR9.74646 SAR
5 OMR48.73230 SAR
10 OMR97.46460 SAR
20 OMR194.92920 SAR
50 OMR487.32300 SAR
100 OMR974.64600 SAR
250 OMR2436.61500 SAR
500 OMR4873.23000 SAR
1000 OMR9746.46000 SAR
2000 OMR19492.92000 SAR
5000 OMR48732.30000 SAR
10000 OMR97464.60000 SAR