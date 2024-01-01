Convert OMR to RWF at the real exchange rate

Omani rials to Rwandan francs today

1,000 omr
33,88,880 rwf

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = R₣3,389 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:21
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Rwandan Franc
1 OMR3.388,88000 RWF
5 OMR16.944,40000 RWF
10 OMR33.888,80000 RWF
20 OMR67.777,60000 RWF
50 OMR169.444,00000 RWF
100 OMR338.888,00000 RWF
250 OMR847.220,00000 RWF
500 OMR1.694.440,00000 RWF
1000 OMR3.388.880,00000 RWF
2000 OMR6.777.760,00000 RWF
5000 OMR16.944.400,00000 RWF
10000 OMR33.888.800,00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Omani Rial
1 RWF0,00030 OMR
5 RWF0,00148 OMR
10 RWF0,00295 OMR
20 RWF0,00590 OMR
50 RWF0,01475 OMR
100 RWF0,02951 OMR
250 RWF0,07377 OMR
500 RWF0,14754 OMR
1000 RWF0,29508 OMR
2000 RWF0,59017 OMR
5000 RWF1,47542 OMR
10000 RWF2,95083 OMR